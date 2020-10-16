BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €63.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

ETR:BAS opened at €52.45 ($61.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.44. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

