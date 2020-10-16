BASF SE (BAS.F)’s (BAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.73 ($65.57).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €52.45 ($61.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

