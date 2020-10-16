Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank cut Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Bayer stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

