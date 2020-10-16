BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Commerzbank lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 31,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,509. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

