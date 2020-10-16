BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.