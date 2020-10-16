Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Capitalization of $783,886.12

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $783,886.12 and approximately $73,670.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

