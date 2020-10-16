Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $783,886.12

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $783,886.12 and $73,670.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

