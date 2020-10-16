Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

