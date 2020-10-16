Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,660. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,020.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,623 shares of company stock worth $1,805,692. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $149,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.