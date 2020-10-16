Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBSFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

