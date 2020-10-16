BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$59.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $1.354 dividend. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 66.50%.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.