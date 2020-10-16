Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Major Shareholder Sells $50,729,943.70 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BBY opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

