Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,310.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

