BidaskClub Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Buy

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

