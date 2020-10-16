BidaskClub Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. I-Mab has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.