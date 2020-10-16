BidaskClub Lowers AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $360.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 44.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.