BidaskClub Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

