BidaskClub Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

