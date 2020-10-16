BidaskClub Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $558.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $344.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

