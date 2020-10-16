BidaskClub Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PRA Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,252. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $539,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $509,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

