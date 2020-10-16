BidaskClub Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.90. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

