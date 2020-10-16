BidaskClub Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPNE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.