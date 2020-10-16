BidaskClub Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $907,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 312,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

