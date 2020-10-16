BidaskClub Lowers ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRAY. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.78. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,562,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,870,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 234,476 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

