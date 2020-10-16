BidaskClub Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Shares of AKBA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.