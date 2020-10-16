BidaskClub Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.