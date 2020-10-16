BidaskClub Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to “Hold”

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Everbridge stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,548,000 after buying an additional 247,541 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 225,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 224,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,254,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after buying an additional 109,605 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

