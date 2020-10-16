BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $709,970.68 and approximately $815,364.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,554,371 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

