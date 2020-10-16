Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.