BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum continues in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Its portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 earnings results. BioDelivery has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,912. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

