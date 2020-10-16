BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

