Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

BIREF stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

