Bitblocks Market Capitalization Hits $367,726.45 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $367,726.45 and $14,974.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,334.29 or 0.99845326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 248,650,171 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.