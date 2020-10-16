BitcoinZ Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $543,292.40 and approximately $27,539.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00569560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00067649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

