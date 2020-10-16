BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months, owing to the company’s sturdy performance that continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Notably, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income and comparable club sales growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.95.

BJ stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,545.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 75.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,850 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

