Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKI. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 724.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 593.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

