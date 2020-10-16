BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $690.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BLK opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $648.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.88 and a 200-day moving average of $540.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

