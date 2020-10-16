Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

