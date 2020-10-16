BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.46. BMC Stock also reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

BMCH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

