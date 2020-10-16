BMO Capital Markets Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

