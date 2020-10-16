BofA Securities Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.
Shares of BWXT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,276,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
