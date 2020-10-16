BofA Securities Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,276,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

