BOMB Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market cap of $343,658.57 and approximately $71,052.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,334.29 or 0.99845326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,505 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.