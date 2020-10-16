BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.51. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 3,785 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

