BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

AlphaValue lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,153. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. BP has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $827,751,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $67,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $15,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 106.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

