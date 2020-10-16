Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brainsway has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of BWAY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.29. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brainsway worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

