BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

BRFS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.