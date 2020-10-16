Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $544,110.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

