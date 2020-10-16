Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.74.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,155. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

