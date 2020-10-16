Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BNL stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.