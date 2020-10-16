Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 33,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.