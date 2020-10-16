Brokerages Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) PT at $7.96

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,502. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

